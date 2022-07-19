Historical artifact returns to Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A historical artifact has been returned to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association (AzIs) Yegana Salman donated an ancient clay tub to the National History Museum.

A historical artifact was taken to Israel by an Azerbaijani citizen in the early 1990s of the XX century.

Speaking about the new exhibit, the museum's executive director Farhad Jabbarov said that it belongs to Khojaly-Gedabay culture and will take its place in the museum's collection.

Khojaly-Gedabay culture is an archaeological culture of the Late Bronze Age to Early Iron Age in the Karabakh region. The eponymous sites are at Khojaly, Gadabay, and Ganja in Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, Farhad Jabbarov expressed his deepest gratitude to Yegana Salman who returned the artifact.

Meanwhile, the National History Museum has recently enriched its collection with another unique exhibit.

The tombstone of the founder and first ruler of the Karabakh khanate, founder of Shusha city Panah Ali Khan Javanshir (1693-1763) is on display in the museum.

The National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was re-opened last year after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders, and books.