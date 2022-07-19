Nizami Cinema premieres film about national hero

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Nizami Cinema Center has premiered a documentary "The Father of Artillery", Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The documentary is dedicated to the national hero of Azerbaijan, martyr Ilgar Mirzoyev, who died heroically on July 14, 2020, during the Tovuz battles.

Veterans of the Karabakh wars, martyr families as well as public and cultural figures attended the film premiere.

A minute of silence was observed in honor of the martyrs, who gave their lives for the sake of Azerbaijan's independence.

The director of the State Film Fund, Honored Art Worker, and film director, Jamil Guliyev, addressed the event.

In his speech, he noted that the film is a vivid example of service to the motherland, high human and patriotic qualities for many generations.

The scriptwriter and film director Kamala Musazada spoke about the work on the film, which was created under very strong emotional feelings.

Tabriz Karimov, comrade-in-arms of the National Hero Ilgar Mirzayev, noted that he will always remember him as a proud and patriotic person, selflessly devoted and loving his native land, who will forever remain in the hearts and souls of millions of Azerbaijanis.

Ilgar Mirzoev's mother Mrs. Gulnara stressed that the entire Azerbaijani people are proud of the brave sons and valiant heroes, who inscribed their names in the country's history.

Ilgar Mirzoev was born on May 8, 1973, in the city of Gardabani (Georgia). He graduated from the Military School of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and the Azerbaijan Higher Military Academy.

Over the years, he served in Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Beylagan, Goranboy, and Shamkir, on the front line during the April 2016 battles.

In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of colonel, and a year later he was appointed chief of artillery of the 3rd Army Corps.

The brave soldier died heroically on July 14, 2020, during the fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Tovuz region.

As a result of another provocation by the Armenian aggressors on July 12-14, 2020, 12 people died in Tovuz battles including General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoev. The national hero was buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku.