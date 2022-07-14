Azerbaijan's Goygol to host National Pasture Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Second National Pasture Festival will take place in Goygol region on July 29-31, Azernews reports.

Representatives of micro and small businesses, as well as handicraft artists, will be able to present their products and artworks at the National Pasture Festival.

A crafts quarter will be available as part of the festival where visitors can buy handicrafts, paintings, gifts, souvenirs, jewelry, textiles, and much more.

The event is organized with the support of the Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency (KOBIA).

The main goal of the National Festival is to showcase Azerbaijan's rich and centuries-old cultural heritage, the country's pastures, and ethnic culture and reveal the tourism potential of the area.

Thousands of tourists from other countries traditionally take part in the festival to enjoy the fantastic show with the participation of ashugs, national dances, old folk games, and other entertainments.



