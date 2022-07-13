Cinematographers Union promotes upcoming projects

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Union of the Azerbaijani Cinematographers has hosted an extended meeting of the board of directors in anticipation of the union's tenth anniversary, Azernews reports, citing the Cinematographers Union.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Cinematographers People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, who holds state orders Shohrat, Sharaf and Labor, spoke about the upcoming projects at the meeting timed to the union's decennary.

The meeting participants discussed the details of holding the National Cinema Day, National Film Award established by the Union for the contribution to Azerbaijani cinema, various awards, and prizes to famous filmmakers as well as the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the Cinematographers Union.

It was also told about the implementation of a number of projects in honor of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

At the meeting, reports were heard from the Board members, People's Artists Ogtay Mirgasimov, Vagif Mustafayev, Honored Artists Ayaz Salayev, Jamil Guliyev, Mushfig Khatamov, Honored Cultural Workers Nariman Mammadov, Ayaz Guliyev. People's Artist Rafig Nasirov, Honored Art Worker Rafig Gambarov.

People's Artist Rafig Nasirov, Honored Art Worker Rafig Gambarov, People's Artist Abdul Mahmudov, laureate of international film festivals Shamil Aliyev took an active part in the discussions and new members were admitted to the union.

The Azerbaijani Union of Cinematographers was established in 2012. This decision was accepted during the event themed "Cinema and Conceptual Problems".

The union's main activities include the promotion of the national films in the international arena, their shooting, organization of international symposia and conferences, and formation of cinema's infrastructure.