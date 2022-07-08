Laura Pergolizzi to perform her greatest hits in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, famous American singer-songwriter Laura Pergolizzi (LP) will perform in Baku with her greatest hits and showcase new songs from her latest studio album "Churches" (2021), Azernews reports.

The concert will take place at the Baku Congress Center on September 30.

LP has won the hearts and minds of millions of listeners around the world. Each of her songs is a real revelation for fans.

The singer, known by the nickname LP, achieved great success in 2001 after releasing his debut album Heart-Shaped Scar.

In recent years, her song Lost on you has become a hit in 17 countries.

LP has written songs for a huge number of artists including Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Leona Lewis, Mylene Farmer, Celine Dion, and Christina Aguilera.

In 2019, she gave an exclusive interview to OMC Dergi (Dergi), Turkiye's biggest digital music magazine, as part of the promotion of her new album Heart to Mouth.

Laura Pergolizzi became the cover star of a magazine for the first time in Turkiye including three big concerts in Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara.

Tickets will be available soon at iTicket.