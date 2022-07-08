Summer Jazz Days once again in capital

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

After a two-year break, the Baku Summer Jazz Days festival once again delights jazz enthusiasts, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen and his trio stunned the audience at the festival outside the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Emmet Cohen is a brilliant jazz musician who has successfully performed at Monterey, Newport, North Sea, Bern, and Edinburgh jazz festivals, and at many famous music venues, including Rose Hall and the Kennedy Center.

The musician is the winner of the 2019 American Pianists Awards and recipient of the Cole Porter Fellowship in Jazz.

Azerbaijan's "H3 Collective" music band also left no one indifferent. The founder of H3 Collective is trumpeter Firudin Hamidov.

The music band also includes pianist Afshin Alizade, drummer Ali Nasib, bass player, electronic keyboard player Nijat Mammadli, saxophonist Jamal Bayramli, flutist Nijat Mammadov.

During the concert, H3 Collective performed works in jazz-jazz, funk-jazz, hip-hop and other modern jazz directions.

Swedish-Turkish saxophonist Ilhan Ershahi will perform on July 7.

The musician, who grew up in Stockholm and has been living in New York since 1990, has performed with such musicians as Wallace Rooney, Joe Lovano, Jeff Williams, Cameron Brown, Victor Lewis. He will present the famous "Istanbul Sessions" project in Baku.

On that day, Diana Hajiyeva, better known as Azerbaijan's entry for Eurovision Song Contest 2017, will also perform at the Baku Summer Jazz Days.

The musical event is co-organized with the support of the Culture Ministry and "Premier LTD" company.