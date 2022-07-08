TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Young vocalist awarded in Lithuania

08 July 2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Young vocalist Tamilla Hasanova has been awarded at Baltic Voice Contest in Lithuania, Azernews reports.

The 11-year-old vocalist won third place in the vocal contest.

The main goal of the festival is to bring together young talents from all over the world.

The music contest provides a great opportunity for young vocalists to demonstrate their talents.

Traditionally, an international contest of young vocalists is being held in Juodkrante, a Lithuanian seaside resort village.

Tamilla Hasanova was named best among the 136 young vocalists from 20 countries.

