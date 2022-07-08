Magnificent Shusha's carpet on display in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Magnificent Lampa carpet has been presented at the National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The carpet was donated to the museum's Shusha branch by Vice-Chairwoman of the Council of Elders, a recipient of the personal presidential scholarship, and the first Ombudsman, Prof Elmira Suleymanova.

Speaking at the presentation, the Carpet Museum director, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova noted that the museum's collection is replenished with valuable exhibits every year.

Over recent years, the Carpet Museum has received a number of carpets of historical and artistic significance from various organizations, including the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry, and many others.

In her speech, Elmira Suleymanova underlined that carpet weaving art is a part of Azerbaijan's history, spirituality, and identity.

Azerbaijani carpets are stored in many prestigious museums and private galleries around the world.

Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva expressed gratitude to Elmira Suleymanova for the wonderful gift to the carpet museum's Shusha branch.

She stressed the importance of the event held within the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan and the 35th anniversary of the Shusha Carpet Museum.

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, Deputy Head of the Shusha Executive Authorities Vusala Fataliyeva praised Elmira Suleymanova's effective work, emphasizing the great importance of donating the Lamp carpet to the carpet museum's Shusha branch.

Furthermore, the guests got an audience with Lampa carpet (1930s) woven in Shusha.

The first samples of such carpets were woven in Shusha in the early 19th century, and they are also known as Shusha, used to adorn mansions and palaces.

Later, the Lampa became widespread in Karabakh as dast hali gaba, a carpet set consisting of a wide central known as "hali" and narrow side parts called "kanara".

Stylized with beautiful flowers, including Kharibulbul, the Lampa carpet reflects the unique beauty of the Karabakh region and the aesthetic taste of the people living there.

These remarkable carpets, preserved in world museums and numerous collections, remain significant.