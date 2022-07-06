Baku to host Azerbaijan Design Summit-2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will play host to Azerbaijani Design Summit-2022 on July 17, Azernews reports.

The design summit will take place at Nizami Cinema Center.

Azerbaijan Design Summit-2022 is a meeting place for established designers, artists, and design newcomers.

The event provides a great opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss the development of the country's design industry.

The summit event is expected to cover many areas of design.

An international poster competition will be held as part of the Azerbaijan Design Summit-2022.

Many designers from Azerbaijan and abroad have already joined the competition on the topic of "Typography and the World".

The winners will be selected by local and foreign juries. Around 50 selected posters will be exhibited as part of the event.

The design experts like Adam Yunisov, Elchin Mammadov, Emil Ismayilov, Faig Ahmad will take part in the summit.

Famous graphic designer Dogan Arslan (Turkiye) will share his experience with design lovers.

It is enough to subscribe to the official social and web page of Azerbaijan Design Summit-2022 to keep abreast of the event and be registered. Participation is free.

