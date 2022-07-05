Culture Ministry to examine archival documents

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The list of historical Azerbaijani cultural and religious sites damaged or destroyed as the result of the Armenian occupation can be continued indefinitely.

Azerbaijan has launched a grand reconstruction plan for its lands liberated from the three decades of the Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

At the same time, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov announced that the ministry plans to examine archival documents in neighboring countries for a deep study of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural monuments, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

Furthermore, the publications will be printed and promoted at the international level.

The statement was made at the book presentation "Our material and cultural heritage in the historical lands of Azerbaijan: from Irevan to Zangezur".

In his speech, Anar Karimov touched upon the restoration work currently underway.

"Times have changed. Our native lands occupied by Armenia for almost thirty years were liberated by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Now construction works are being carried out in those areas. Along with infrastructure projects, Azerbaijan's historical and cultural monuments are being restored and returned to their former appearance...," said Anar Karimov.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the Board of the Center for Social Studies, Zahid Oruj, said that the book thoroughly examines the history of 244 monuments and provides their register according to the correct scientific classification.

The publication provides insight into 40 mosques, 38 mortuary monuments, 15 temples, 13 fortresses, 19 Albanian churches, 13 caravansaries, 8 tombs, 6 ethnographic-archaeological monuments, and three mausoleums, and much more.

Deputy Chair of the Milli Majlis especially emphasized the importance of the event dedicated to Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage destroyed by Armenia.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said that the book reflects important issues and can give successful results in preventing the policy of appropriation conducted by Armenia.