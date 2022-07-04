Street food in Baku actually worth trying

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Street food is undoubtedly an essential part of dining in many countries.

On Baku streets, you can find a wide range of mouthwatering fried food that is worth trying.

Since 2017, the capital city has gathered gourmands that enjoy street food with great enthusiasm.

The main feature of the festival is the affordable price. At the same time, all restaurants observe a high level of food quality and safety.

The festival's first edition gathered over 20 local cafes and restaurants coming together in the ancient part of Baku - the Old City to offer unique recipes of street food.

Everyone could taste an array of dishes, including huge Spanish paella and black ice cream.

Those who wanted to improve their cooking skills were invited to workshops on cooking.

In 2018, Summer Street Food Festival offered guests not only their favorite dishes but also various quizzes, entertainment for children, and wonderful music.

Food and Drinks Fest is another must-visited gastronomic event in Baku.

As always, the food festival at Fountain Square featured some of the most famous dishes of local and international cuisine.

Various quizzes, master classes, art fairs, and contests were held as part of the festival.

If you're looking for a new food experience, then Azerbaijan National Culinary Center has announced a competition dedicated to street food.

The main purpose of the competition is to explore the healthy, creative, and delicious ways of street cooking based on traditional cuisine.

Applications for the competition (street food business concept) are accepted by both professionals and non-professionals in this field over the age of 18 years. All provided information must be submitted in digital form.

The application must indicate brief information about the participant (name, surname, address, place of work, and position); picture of the dish (from three angles); the cost of the dish; a technical diagram of the preparation of the dish, costing and technical map; devices and equipment for cooking and selling dishes (shift description);

Applications are accepted until September 16, 2022. The application must be sent to the email address [email protected]

The winners will be selected and awarded by a jury.

Owing to its diverse cultures and cuisines, Azerbaijan has many other food festivals worth traveling for.

Among them are the International Pilaf Festival, Dolma Festival, Jam Festival, Apple Festival, Pomegranate Festival, Baku Honey Fair, etc.