Culture Ministry launches new project

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry is launching a "Shusha Fortress" project within the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

As part of the project, the Culture Ministry will release a series of videos about the city's historical buildings, monuments as well as reconstruction works.

The ancient monuments in Shusha offer an insight into the city's history and culture.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to some fascinating sights like Shusha Castle, Bulbul's House Museum, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, etc.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Major reconstruction work is carried out to restore historical, cultural, and religious sights in the city liberated from almost three-decade-long Armenian occupation.