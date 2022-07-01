Baku to host first ever Gurama Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Gurama Festival will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Icharisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The exhibition of handicrafts kept in the funds of the country's museums will be demonstrated during the festival.

Masterclasses on making handicrafts will be also held as part of the event.

The festival's guests have a chance to take part in musical and poetry evenings.

The event is co-organized by the Icharisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, the Culture and Education Ministers as well as the Baku Authorities.

The National Gurama Festival will run until August 7.

Gurama is a patchwork where a single piece is sewn from pieces of fabric according to the principle of a mosaic. This is free art, without any canons, or rules.

Since ancient times it has been very popular in Azerbaijan. It was very common until the beginning of the XX century.

Now simple and uncomplicated geometric patterns are replaced by more and more complex combinations of colors and shapes. Gurama art served a wide variety of purposes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is underway at the initiative of the Icharisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the State Employment Agency.

The craftswomen from the Gala village have been already involved in the project aimed at promoting gurama art and providing employment to women living in Khazar region.