Spectacular charity concert in Baku to back Karabakh revival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A charity concert has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall at the initiative of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The "Karabakh Night" concert was timed to the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan marked on June 26.

The event started with a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs, who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Next, Culture Minister Anar Karimov addressed the event. In his speech, the culture minister touched upon the exceptional role of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev in the formation of the powerful army.

He also praised the bravery and heroism of the Azerbaijani Army in the Second Karabakh War.

As for now, Azerbaijan is focused on the restoration and revival of the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Anar Karimov also recalled a memorandum of understanding signed between the Culture Ministry and the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The memorandum covers the restoration, reconstruction, and protection of the historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It also contributes to sustainable settlement in the liberated territories.

The document aims to create favorable living conditions and develop and transform these territories into prosperous regions.

Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev expressed gratitude to the Culture Ministry, the State Academic Philharmonic, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan Farhad Badalbeyli, as well as all participants and guests of the evening for supporting the charity concert.

All proceeds from the concert will be used to support the revival of the liberated territories.

Speaking about cooperation with the Culture Ministry, Rahman Hajiyev noted that the restoration of the Imarat complex had started in Agdam.

The event was followed by a concert program that brought together the rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Honored Artists Aygun Mubariz (vocal), Jeyla Seyidova (violin), Arzu Aliyeva (mugham singer), Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha), Jalal Karimov (vocal), the winners of the Mugham contest - Babak Shushali and Gunay Imamverdiyeva.

The musicians were accompanied by Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's overture to the opera "Koroghlu" as well as music pieces by Rauf Hajiyev, Fikrat Amirov, Emin Sabitoglu, Vasif Adigozalov, Akshin Alizada, Muslim Magomayev, Gara Garayev, Farhad Badalbayli, folk songs aroused great interest of the audience.

Wonderful examples of Azerbaijan's folk and classical music were greeted with thunderous applause.