Foodies delight: Treat your taste buds to mouthwatering cherry

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

This refreshing and crowd-pleasing cherry is a perfect snack in the summer season.

The juicy cherry seems to make just about any dessert all the more tasty.

Dozens of food lovers have gathered in Khachmaz to enjoy the mouthwatering cherry, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

It is no coincidence that the Cherry Festival takes place in Khachmaz.

The region accounts for 35 percent of cherry orchards and 42 percent of the country's cherry production.

At the festival, the guests tried samples of national dishes, as well as the cuisine of foreign countries.

Unique fruit compositions, a wide range of cherry dishes as well as works of folk arts and crafts were presented as part of the festival.

The festival was followed by colorful performances. Among the guests and participants were farmers, employees of companies operating in the agricultural sector, scientists and artists, as well as local and foreign guests.

At the festival, experts also provide advisory services to agricultural producers.

The event was co-organized by the Agrarian Services Agency Khachmaz Executive Power in partnership with Azeri Home Chef.