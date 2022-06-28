Azerbaijani photographer wins prize at int'l contest

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani photographer Teymur Mammadov has become a laureate of the 7th 35 Awards International Photo Contest with his photo titled "Sport and Obstacle", Azernews reports.

The man in the photo is Chingiz Mammadov, who lost his leg to a landmine in the First Karabakh War in 1994.

The national photographer took third place at the competition in the nomination "White - Black". The first place went to a photographer from Iraq while the participants were from Turkiye.

Teymur Mammadov's photo came third among 27,347 photos and was published in the contest catalog.

The 35 Awards have traditionally been held since 2015. The main objectives of the award include the search for the best 100 photos of the year in various categories.

Special attention is paid to the voting system in three stages. At each stage, hardening the selection criteria. We are constantly improving to make voting more objective.

More than 124,000 photographers from 174 countries worldwide submitted over 470,000 photographs for the contest's seventh edition.