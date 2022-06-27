National photographer provides insight into Italy's influence on Baku's architecture

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani photographer Agdes Baghirzada has made a presentation at the Italy-Azerbaijan Youth Forum on the influence of the aesthetics of Italian architects on the architectural boom in Baku at the outset of the last century, Azernews reports citing Trend Life.

At the forum held in Baku, the public-cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Italy were touched upon, the speakers also shared their experiences of teaching Azerbaijani and Italian students in both countries, etc.

Agdes Baghirzada presented a presentation that consisted of two parts: "Venice through the prism of an artist" and "Elements of Italian culture in Baku's architectural heritage in the XIX-XX centuries."

During the presentation, she demonstrated Venice architecture through her photographs.

Agdes Baghirzada also highlighted the architecture of the pre-revolutionary buildings.

The photographer touched upon the visual cases of the influence of the Italian architects on the construction boom in Baku at the beginning of the last century.

Agdes Baghirzade always pays great attention to projects related to Baku architecture.

She has won the Humanity Photo Awards 2009, a competition held by the Chinese Folk Photography Association under the auspices of UNESCO.

He also became the winner in the "Architecture" category, presenting a series of works dedicated to Icharishahar (The Old City).

In November 2018, within the framework of the conference "Architecture and cultural heritage: towards the future through the preservation of the past" held in Baku, she presented three series of her works - "Baku Yesterday and Today", "Fantasy Bath" and "Melodies of the Old City".

In April 2019, the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ) hosted a presentation of Baghirzada's photo project "Architectural heritage of Baku in the late XIX-early XX centuries".

Agdes Baghirzada is one of the participants from Azerbaijan in the 59th Venice Biennale. She participated in the Biennale with the project "On the other side of me".