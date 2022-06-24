Rasul Rza House Museum to open in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has ordered the establishment of a house museum of Azerbaijan's prominent writer Rasul Rza, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take necessary measures to establish Rasul Rza House Museum at 21/26 Rasul Rza Street, apartment 18, Sabail district, Baku.

Rasul Rza gained popularity as an innovative writer who left a deep mark in Azerbaijani literature.

The poet was born on May 19, 1910, in Goychay in the family of an employee and translator Mirza Ibrahim.

From 1938 to 1939, Rasul Rza served as the chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union. He also headed the Baku Film Studio between 1942 and 1944.

Rasul Rza started publishing in 1927. His first poems were published in newspapers and magazines. In the 1930s, his poems were published in separate editions, receiving wide recognition from readers.

He responded to the Great Patriotic War with collections of poems and stories, which enjoyed huge popularity among people.

Rasul Rza was an innovator in Azerbaijani literature, constantly looking for more and more perfect poetic forms and means. He was never afraid to experiment. A cycle of poems under the general name "Paints" is a vivid example of it.

Since the 1950s, philosophical motives have prevailed in Rasul Rza's activities.

Rasul Rza is the author of many scientific and journalistic works, poems, and plays.

He translated into Azerbaijani the works of Nizami Ganjavi, Aleksandr Pushkin, Lord Byron, Lope de Vega, and other writers.

Rasul Rza always actively supported and cared for young writers, strengthening their desire to bring something new to poetry.

His son is a well-known writer and chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Anar Rzayev. His granddaughter Gunel Rzayeva is also a writer and the director of the Baku Book Center.