Azerbaijani minister visits Educational, Cultural & Scientific Institutions in Tehran

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has visited Educational, Cultural and Scientific Institutions of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Iran, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

President of the Educational, Cultural and Scientific Institutions of the Economic Cooperation Organization Murodjon Boriboyev and ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri briefed Anar Karimov on the organization's activities.

Since 1995, Educational, Cultural and Scientific Institutions of the Economic Cooperation Organization focuses on strengthening cultural ties between the member states

Khusrav Noziri expressed the hope that Karimov's visit would contribute to Azerbaijan's membership in the organization.

The culture minister thanked him for the detailed information provided on the ECO's activities. Anar Karimov stressed the importance of multifaceted activities.

He also said that Azerbaijan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization, adding that the country's membership in the Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Institutions will be considered in the future.

The sides exchanged views on joint cultural heritage, close cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, and deepening cooperation in cultural exchange programs, museums, and other areas.