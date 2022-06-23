Azerbaijani, Armenian youth reps come together in Strasbourg for second dialogue

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

French Ambassador Zacharie Gross hailed the feedback from Azerbaijani participants during the follow-up meetings between Azerbaijani and Armenian youth representatives in Strasbourg, Azernews reports.

The meeting was organized with the support of the Franco-German Youth Office (FGYO), as well as the German and French embassies in Baku.

“Interesting feedback from Azerbaijani participants in the recent meeting organized by FGYO in Strasburg with Armenia, France, and Germany. Great to see young people committed to reconciliation. Dialogue is essential,” the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page.

Additionally, the meeting was attended by Deputy Head of the German Embassy Mission in Baku Heiko Schwarz and young Azerbaijanis.

According to the information, one of the participants underscored the productivity of the meetings and the usefulness of the French and German experiences in establishing lasting peace.

The French ambassador noted the significance of such meetings between young people of the two countries.

"Even though peace building is a very long and complex process, such kind of meetings between the Azerbaijani and Armenian youth should be held on a regular basis," Gross said.

Further, Gross also emphasized the need to involve other countries and representatives of the world's think tanks in accelerating the reconciliation process.

In turn, the German official expressed hope for the future organization of such meetings, which will promote further development of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

Meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian young people were held on June 6-10 in France within the framework of the "New areas of cooperation within the EU's Eastern Partnership" program.



