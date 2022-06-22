Culture Ministry to promote Azerbaijani cities

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Federation of Creative Industries have launched a joint awareness-raising campaign on social media to promote three cities included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

As it is known, Shaki (2017), Baku (2019), and Lankaran (2021) have been included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

So, the Ministry of Culture and its partners invite the general public to follow these pages to promote these posts and information nationally and internationally.

In addition, if viewers want to share any interesting content related to the above-mentioned creative cities, please send that information to [email protected] and [email protected]

The Facebook and Instagram pages of the three cities included in the Creative Cities Network are the following:

https://www.instagram.com/shekicityofcraft/

https://www.facebook.com/shekicityofcraft/

https://www.instagram.com/bakucityofdesign/

https://www.facebook.com/bakucityofdesign/

https://www.instagram.com/lankarancityofgastronomy/

https://www.facebook.com/lankarancityofgastronomy/