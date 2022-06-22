Azerbaijan, Iran to expand cultural partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Iran intend to expand cultural cooperation, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

The sides noted the potential for further cooperation between the two countries within international organizations and that work is underway on a draft culture exchange program.

In his speech, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed that his visit to Iran coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Anar Karimov underlined that the establishment of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tehran will contribute to the deepening of mutual cultural ties.

The Azerbaijan culture minister touched upon the reconstruction works in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and noted the symbolic significance of Shusha city to the Islamic world.

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mehdi Ismaili said that there are wide opportunities for cooperation in the field of literature and stressed the importance of holding film and music festivals, organizing cultural weeks, and exchange programs in the field of sculpture, and painting.

The meeting continued with a discussion of a number of issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, Anar Karimov met with the chairman of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Mehdi Imanipur.

The meeting covered cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the field of cinema and the book industry.

The sides spoke about the joint work within UNESCO, ICESCO, and other international organizations.

Speaking at the meeting, Anar Karimov said that Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Tehran will serve the development of cultural ties between the two countries.

The culture minister stressed that the restoration work is underway in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The reconstruction work is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Mehdi Imanipur said that Iran is interested in strengthening fraternal relations between Baku and Tehran. It was also suggested that Azerbaijan's cultural capital - the city of Shusha - be twinned with one of the Iranian cities.

A number of other important issues were also discussed at the meeting.