Azerbaijani culture minister discusses ties with Iranian counterpart in Tehran

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov is on a visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mehdi Ismaili.

During the trip, Karimov took part in a joint press conference with Mehdi Ismaili, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

At the press conference, Anar Karimov praised the level of the Azerbaijani-Iranian cultural ties, noting that the two countries have great potential to enhance this partnership.

The Azerbaijan culture minister stressed the role of the mutual visits and joint projects including film weeks and book exhibitions in strengthening cultural ties. Major work is carried out in this direction.

Anar Karimov also touched upon the restoration work carried out by the Azerbaijani state in Karabakh region liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The culture minister expressed the hope that his visit would be fruitful and invited Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mehdi Ismaili to visit Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, the Iranian Minister Mehdi Ismaili noted that there are no obstacles to the development of cultural ties.

"The peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan are united by centuries-old ties of friendship and kinship. Both nations have a common history, culture, traditions, and religious values. These values, along with political and economic ties, have created a great basis for the development of cultural ties," said Mehdi Ismaili.

He noted that great work is being done to organize joint cultural projects, films, book fairs, cultural weeks, etc.

The ministers then answered questions from the media representatives.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Iran have successfully many cultural projects.

In 2017, Baku hosted the Iranian Culture Days within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The events raised big interest among Baku residents. Iranian representatives performed at a series of concerts, featuring the country's national songs and dance numbers.

The Days of Iranian and Azerbaijani cultures held in previous years also kicked off with great success.