Azerbaijani folk dance in the spotlight of international media

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Yalli, a masterpiece of Azerbaijani folk dance, has been in the spotlight of the international media, Azernews reports, citing CNN Greece.

CNN Greece has published an article about yalli dance, one of the oldest form of Azerbaijani culture.

Yalli is not just an ordinary dance, but demonstrates the characteristics of the Azerbaijani people, symbolizing their courage, unity, and solidarity.

"These dances are an expression of the past, present, and national traditions of the Azerbaijani people. Efforts are required to preserve this folk heritage, which has been passed down from generation to generation for centuries to this day," said the article.

The news report says that some experts account for thousand of types of yalli in Azerbaijan including kochari, uchayag, tello, tenzere and galadangalaya.

The traditional group dances of Nakhchivan (kochari, tenzere) have been included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Notably, yalli was performed in the form of a traditional celebration of fire, which was a source of heat, light, and warm food.

Yalli is performed as a cheerful circle dance, often accompanied by choral singing.

The performers hold each other's hands or shoulders and perform synchronous rhythmic movements.