Sustainable fashion presented in Ganja

By Laman Ismayilova

Nowadays the fashion industry is one of the most polluted industries in the world. Only 20 percent of 62 million tonnes of clothing are reused or recycled globally per year.

The Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan has launched an exhibition project "Sustainable fashion: the future of textiles" to show how both producers and consumers, minimize undesirable environmental effects of the fashion industry by maximizing repairing, remaking, reusing, and recycling clothing products and their components, Azernews reports.

The project is organized in partnership with the Ganja Executive Authorities, Ganja Regional Culture Department, and the Azerbaijani National Art Museum to celebrate the three decades of the Azerbaijan-Sweden diplomatic relations.

The exhibition is produced by the Swedish Institute together with researchers and fashion experts. It highlights the fashion industry’s major challenges and showcases Swedish solutions and initiatives for a more sustainable future.

The head of the Ganja Regional Department of Culture Vasif Jannatov opened the exhibition with his speech and welcomed Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Christian Kamill and all the participants.

He expressed his gratitude to the Culture Ministry, Ganja Executive Authorities, the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, and the National Art Museum for their support to hold this exhibition in Ganja.

Vasif Jannatov emphasized the importance of organizing joint projects and events which accelerate the development of bilateral cultural ties.

Deputy Head of the Ganja Public-Political and Humanitarian Department Azar Ibrahimov congratulated on behalf of the head of the Ganja Executive Authorities Niyazi Bayramov and the Swedish Ambassador Christian Kamill for bringing the thematic exhibition to Ganja and expressed his gratitude to all official partners.

Swedish Ambassador Christian Kamill expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome in Ganja. She touched upon a number of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Sweden-Azerbaijani diplomatic relations held this year.

Next, the project curator, the head of international relations at the National Art Museum, Konul Rafyeva, spoke about the exhibition project "Sustainable fashion: the future of textiles".

The project dedicated to environmental issues was held for the third time in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition also displays fashion photos taken by Swedish photographer Elisabeth Toll during her visits to Baku, Gabala, and Nakhchivan as well as her photos of Swedish forests.

Swedish photographer Elisabeth Toll was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden.

During a successful career in international photography, she has been focusing mainly on fashion, portraiture, and landscape.

The exhibition "Sustainable Fashion: the future of textiles" is open to visitors until July 17, 2022. The entrance is free of charge.

