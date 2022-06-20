Baku Music Academy broadens int'l ties with Hungary

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Music Academy continues to broaden international cooperation.

A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Baku Music Academy and the Hungarian Franz Liszt Music Academy, Azernews reports.

The memorandum was signed by rector of the Baku Musical Academy, People's Artist Farkhad Badalbeyli and Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi, who represented Andrea Vigh, President of the Franz Liszt Academy of Music.

In his remarks, Farkhad Badalbeyli stressed its importance of agreement in the expansion of bilateral ties in culture and education. The Hungarian ambassador highly appreciated the agreements signed between the music academies of the two countries.

The diplomat recalled that many cultural events have been successful in the framework of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian partnership.

At the same time, the bust of the 19th-century Hungarian composer Franz Liszt (1811-1886) was unveiled at the Baku Musical Academy.

The author of the work is a well-known sculptor, People's Artist Natig Aliyev.

The sculptor is a big admirer of the Hungarian composer's music.

Vice-Rector on International Relations and Education of the Academy, People's Artist Yegana Akhundova praised the strengthening of the cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

She stressed that a memorandum of cooperation between the Baku Academy of Music and the Franz Liszt Music Academy as well as the opening of the bust of the Hungarian composer are highly significant events in the history of the Baku Academy of Music.

After the opening of the bust, students of the Baku Music Academy and the Secondary Music School named after Bulbul performed music pieces by Franz Liszt.