Mugham Center, Brazilian Embassy to fullfil joint projects [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center and the Brazilian Embassy in Baku have discussed prospects of cooperation in the cultural sphere, Azernews reports.

Director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov informed Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz about the Mugham Center's activities.

He also spoke about projects and concerts implemented within the framework of international cooperation.

The Brazilian Ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and made proposals for the joint organization of concert programs, events, and projects of mutual interest.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold a joint concert of the popular Brazilian instrumental group "Choronas" on June 27 at the International Mugham Center.

Founded by musicians from Sao Paulo in 1994, the music band has successfully toured many countries.

Meanwhile, the International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The International Mugham Center actively cooperates with Turkiye, Hungary, Poland and other countries.

Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.



