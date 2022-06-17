DokuBaku Film Festival looks for facilitators

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

DokuBaku Film Festival is looking for facilitators to assist the festival's organizers in arranging the event, Azernews reports.

The facilitators are invited to provide help in the organization part of the festival, especially in arranging the opening and closing ceremonies, film screenings, and guiding the audience.

The facilitators have a great opportunity to plunge into the film industry and meet some local and international industry experts.

After submitting an application, you will receive a notification to your email address that your application has been accepted. If you pass the initial stage, you will receive a second email notification and you will be invited to a meeting or online interview.

The application deadline is July 20, 2022. For registration, please, follow the link.

Founded in 2017, the festival is the first independent international documentary film festival, aimed to present a showcase of documentary films from all over the world.

DokuBaku Film Festival 2022 will take place on September 21-25.

The festival invites all the filmmakers to share their ideas on the opposition to revolution and evolution for the main competition which is presented in the following categories: - Best Feature Documentary Film - Best Short Documentary Film - Best Local Documentary Film - Best Documentary Film for Children (DokuKids)