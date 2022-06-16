Sustainable fashion show to be held in Ganja

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Swedish embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the exhibition "Sustainable Fashion: the future of textiles", Azernews reports.

The exhibition will take place at the Urban Center of Ganja State Philharmonic on June 17.

The event is organized in partnership with the Ganja executive authorities, the Ganja Regional Culture Department, and the Azerbaijani National Art Museum.

The exhibition is produced by the Swedish Institute together with researchers and fashion experts and highlights the fashion industry's major challenges and showcases Swedish solutions and initiatives for a more sustainable future.

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. We reuse or recycle only 20 percent of 62 million tonnes of clothing that we consume globally per year.

The exhibition explains how we can, both as producers and consumers, minimize undesirable environmental effects of the fashion industry by maximizing repairing, remaking, reusing, and recycling clothing products and their components.

The exhibition also displays fashion photos taken by Swedish photographer Elisabeth Toll during her visits to Baku, Gabala, and Nakhchivan as well as her photos of Swedish forests.

Swedish photographer Elisabeth Toll was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden.

During a successful career in international photography, she has been focusing mainly on fashion, portraiture, and landscape.

The exhibition is curated by Konul Rafiyeva.

The exhibition "Sustainable Fashion: the future of textiles" is open to visitors until July 17, 2022. The entrance is free of charge.

