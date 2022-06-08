National filmmakers join Int'l Tourism Film Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani filmmakers have joined the jury of the International Tourism Film Festival in Turkiye.

The festival will take place in the city of Gaziantep on June 14-18, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani filmmakers will evaluate films within the festival's program.

Along with the national filmmakers, the jury will also include Eric Roberts - an American film and television actor, nominated for "Oscar" and "Golden Globe".

Around 370 films from 48 countries will be screened as part of the festival.