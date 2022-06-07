Music lovers celebrate 75th anniversary of national composer

By Azernews





Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has staged "Intizar" opera to mark the 75th anniversary of the national composer, People's Artist Frangiz Alizada, Azernews reports.

"Intizar" is an opera about the history and events in Karabakh, it tells about the struggle between good and evil. This large-scale work embodies the thoughts and aspirations of the Azerbaijani people.

The author of the libretto is the rector of the Baku branch of the Moscow State University, academician Nargiz Pashayeva, and composer - People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.

The leading soloists of the Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artists Inara Babayeva (Melek), Ramil Gasimov (Arif), Ilham Nazarov (stranger), and other famous vocalists took part in the ballet staged as part of the festival dedicated to the composer.

The production is presented under the baton of the principal conductor and musical director of the Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev. The performance was received with great interest by the public.

Meanwhile, the composer's birth anniversary was also widely celebrated at the State Academic Philharmonic.

The soloists of the concert were Swedish cellist Markis Kuplais and the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, vocalist Gulnaz Ismayilova, who were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra performed under the baton of the People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The concert program featured music pieces composed by Frangiz Alizade including the work "Nizami Cosmology" performed for the first time in Baku.

Speaking at the event, Culture Minister Anar Karimov noted that the chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union Frangiz Alizada successfully promotes the Azerbaijani musical culture abroad.

The minister stressed that the composer made a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijani music, enriching the art of composing and classical music.

Her works have been performed at the international festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn, and Cologne.

At the same time, the composer's works have also been performed at the International Mugham Center as part of a festival.

The concert program included chamber works - five works by the composer, each of which was distinguished by its originality.

The concert began with a music piece for string orchestra "Metamorfosis" composed for Berliner Philharmoniker (Germany).

After its premiere, this work has firmly entered the repertoire of many chamber orchestras. During the festival, the work was performed by the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra.

The composition "Sirius" for vibraphone solo plunged the listeners into a wonderful world of music.

The title of the composition, associated with one of the brightest stars in the galaxy, is addressed to the famous English percussionist Evelyn Glennie.

The composition was performed by the soloist of the State Symphony Orchestra Boris Pashkin.

The music piece "Deyishme II" for double bass, tabla, and chamber orchestra features European double bass and the traditional Indian tabla instrument.

The composition was first performed at the opening of the German festival Morgenland, and in Baku, it was performed for the first time.

The music piece was performed by the Turkish bassist Onur Ozkan, drummer Vusal Bayramov, and the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Samad Suleymanli.

The composition "Oyan!" for cello solo, one of the most beloved instruments of Firangiz Alizade, is also included in the repertoire of famous virtuosos of the world.

Written in 2005 by order of Mstislav Rostropovich for the 8th International Cello Competition held in Paris, it was first performed at the final concert of the competition.

Swedish cellist Markis Kuplais performed the music piece in Baku as part of the festival.

The concert ended with a piece for chamber orchestra Dance (2016). It is one of the composer's most popular opuses.

The work performed by the State Chamber Orchestra totally captivated the audience.

The gala concert ended with a long-standing ovation and applause.

