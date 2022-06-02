Architect Zaha Hadid-designed Heydar Aliyev Center plays host to kids festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular children's festival has been held in Baku to mark the International Children's Day, Azernews reports.

The festival held to mark International Children's Day has become a bright event in the country's cultural life.

The celebration is aimed at raising awareness about the life of children, their health, education, and other aspects of life.

The children's festival was organized in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center.

Many families, children from orphanages, and students from boarding schools also took part in the event.

The large-scale event was organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Education, the Narimanov District Executive Authorities, and the Regional Development Public Association. Various gifts were presented to the winners and participants in the contests.

Exciting entertainment program

The territory of the park was divided in accordance with themes and types of entertainment.

Each child was able to choose entertainment according to their interests, spend their leisure time effectively, and demonstrate their talents.

Besides, the children visited an art zone, a corner of bibliophiles, and enjoyed a fascinating concert.

Sport and science zones

During the festival, little sports fans took part in mini-competitions, chess competitions, and interactive games.

Moreover, the children had a chance to take part in chess competitions and meet with Olympic champions.

Some interesting facts about space and planets were provided at the site reserved for the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory.

Children, who are interested in high technology, got acquainted with the process of creating drones in interactive classes.

At the archaeological platform, those interested in this area had a chance to conduct excavations and discover various models of archaeological finds. Moreover, the festival guests also visited a mini-farm in the park.

Training for little car lovers

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation organized training for children on the traffic rules.

Notably, Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) brings together and facilitates joint activities of all professional and amateur organizations and people engaged in automobile sports and traffic safety in Azerbaijan.

The main activities of the federation include the provision of road traffic safety, development of automobile sports and tourism, and much more.

Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) also holds various automobile competitions.

The Children's Festival in Baku aroused great interest among Baku residents and guests of the city.