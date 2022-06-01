Beethoven's masterpiece sounds in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have thrilled the music lovers at the first Baku International Piano Festival. The marvelous event took place at the Orange Grove restaurant.

The concert brought together three talented musicians Zuleikha Usubova, Rovshan Amrakhov, and Ayyub Aliyev who are united by incredible talent and successful musical projects, Azernews reports.

The musicians brilliantly performed Beethoven's Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 56.

Zuleikha Usubova (piano) works as a ballet accompanist at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. She is a laureate of international and national competitions, and a participant in Gabala International Music Festival.

Rovshan Amrahov (violin) studied at the Baku Music Academy and the Turku Conservatory in Finland. He mastered his skills in the class of professor Alexander Vinnitsky.

The young violinist has worked with such conductors as Pavel Kotla and Neville Marriner. He is one of the leading soloists of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.

Ayyub Aliyev (cellist) performs in many orchestras and various musical projects. He is a laureate of the republican competition. The cellist was a participant in master classes of the world-famous musician Mstislav Rostropovich.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra conducted by Valid Aghayev.

The concert was met with great interest. The host for the evening was Tofig Hasansoy.

Notably, the first Baku International Piano Festival kicked off on May 20-27.

Every day of the week, music lovers had a chance to enjoy wonderful music in various genres from classical to jazz at the country's best venues: Landmark, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, and the State Philharmonic Hall.

The festival event was held with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The festival's founder Shahin Novrasli personally compiled the festival's program from the design of posters to the musical part.

The first Baku International Piano Festival aroused great interest among music lovers.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.