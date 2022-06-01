Baku Int'l Piano Festival ends with spectacular concert

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The first Baku International Piano Festival has ended with a spectacular concert.

World-famous pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, and other countries took part in the festival.

The festival's founder, acclaimed pianist, and composer, Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli performed at the last concert within the festival.

Shahin Novrasli performed both compositions from his new album and the music that inspired him as a composer.

The concert also featured music pieces by John Coltrane and Vagif Mustafazada.

The musician's incredible performance was met with a storm of applause.

Shahin Novrasli's performance perfectly combines the traditions of the West and the East, beautiful jazz improvisations, European classical music, blues, and folk music.

Since the age of twenty, Novrasli has been successfully touring Europe and Asia.

The renowned musician has performed on some of the most prestigious world stages such as London's Royal Festival Hall, the Montreux Jazz Festival, Black Jazz Festival, Mezinarodni Piano Festival, and numerous festivals throughout the United States.

Notably, the first Baku International Piano Festival kicked off on May 20-27.

Every day of the week, music lovers had a chance to enjoy wonderful music in various genres from classical to jazz at the country's best venues: Landmark, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, and the State Philharmonic Hall.

The festival event was held with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The festival's founder Shahin Novrasli personally compiled the festival's program from the design of posters to the musical part.

The first Baku International Piano Festival aroused great interest among music lovers.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

For more information, please visit the festival's website.

