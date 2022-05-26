Young talents perform at Baku Piano Festival

By Laman Ismayilova

Young talents have partaken in the first Baku International Piano Festival, Azernews reports.

The participants in the "Youth support" project are Huseyn Niftaliyev, Omar Hasanli, Turan Jafarzada, Nil Mursalova, Humai Ibrahimli, Rinat Sharifli, Inji Hasanli, Fidan Nagiyeva, Askarli Igan Umid, Aylin Babayeva, Ali Valiyev, and Mirsamad Novrasli performed works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra conducted by conductor Valid Aghayev.

The participants in the evening were awarded diplomas by the organizers of the project.

The concert took place at the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music. The host for the evening was Tofig Hasansoy.

Recall that the "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzada, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zakariyya.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School, and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as the New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, and the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.

Founded by the Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, the first Baku International Piano Festival will run until May 27.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

For more information, please visit the festival's website. Tickets are available here.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.