Carpet Museum marks Museum Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has marked International Museum Day with multiple events, Azernews reports.

The photo exhibition "Talking Monuments" opened at the museum as part of the celebration. The main goal of the exhibition was to encourage young people to protect their cultural heritage and to draw their attention to this issue.

In their remarks, the director of the Carpet Museum, Shirin Malikova, the head of the Museum and Movable Cultural Heritage Sector, Altun Mikayilli, the director of Yeni Gallery Baku Art Center, Rafael Gulmammadov, art critic Elchin Shamilli, architect, art critic Elchin Aliyev the importance of preserving historical monuments.

The exhibition featured photos of museums and historical and cultural monuments destroyed during the Armenian occupation of Karabakh. The students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, majoring in museology, archival work, and protection of monuments, informed the guests about the monuments in the photos.

In addition, master classes on hemp were held with Honored Artist Yelelena Hagverdiyeva and textile stained glass with Honored Artist Taryer Bashirov.

An interesting and entertaining quest game was organized for the little guests of the museum. They were shown a puppet show "Flying Carpet" staged by the Carpet Museum's Children's Department on the occasion of the Year of Shusha.

The fairy tale "Flying Carpet" was created by the museum staff and members of the "Children's Union" operating under the museum.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Karabakh carpet Chalabi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row.