Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022 features Kids Runaway Show

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Kids Runaway Show has been held within the Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022.

The fashion show featured Azerbaijani and international brands - A. Sain, Suhrob Habib Kids, Mimioriki, Amelie Kids Couture, B&G Store, and Kharibulbul Model Agency.

Adult runaway show included Kazakh, Uzbek, and Azerbaijani fashion brands, Azernews reports.

The Uzbek brand Bekzot Saitov presented colorful and feminine fashion looks featuring traditional motifs including a tailored robe with Uzbek national prints.

The Kazakh brand MALIKE, a graduate of Lariya School, Maleke Abdesheva, showed a collection inspired by Japanese martial arts, namely mas-wrestling.

The fashionistas also saw all the variety of wedding gowns designed by Ayrus Atelier.

The Ayshan Habibli collection, presented at the Fashion Week, included short and floor-length dresses, suits, and sets without unnecessary details in a pastel scheme as well as many outfits in red and black colors.

Traditionally, the Azerbaijan Fashion Week is closed by the show of the Azerbaijani fashion house Giedi.

Murad Hussein's fashion show carried a very clear social message. Following the given theme of this season, the motto - "We are together", Murad Hussein brought together both professional and non-professional models in order to show that everyone has a right to be beautiful, wear what they want, and enjoy being themselves.

The main theme of the 12th season of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week was the idea of ??friendship between peoples and the world.

The 12th season of the fashion show gathered talented designers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

The phrase "We are Together" has been chosen as the main motto of the 12th season of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week.

The fashionistas had a great chance to meet once again and, most importantly, to convey the ideas of friendship and peace through creativity.

The theme of friendship between peoples and respect for the national traditions of different countries was reflected in the colors of the main visual of this season. For the design of posters, invitations, and gifts, artists and graphic designers used all the colors of the flags of the participating countries.

Photo credits: Adil Yusifov

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Media Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.Az.