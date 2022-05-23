Tajik designers present stunning outfits at AFW 2022

By Azernews





Tajik designers have presented their fashion collections at the Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the fashion week, the founder and organizer of the Tajikistan Fashion Week, Tahir Ibrahimov, noted its beautiful, tolerant, fashionable and stylish audience. He said that the Tajik designers took part in the Azerbaijani Fashion Week for the fifth time.

"I am representing five Tajik designers Umed Kuchkaliyev, Nafisa Imranova, Fariya Saidova, Gugush Ashurova and Vays Asoyev at the Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022. Our designers demonstrate ethnic Tajik outfits, as well as ethnic models with a touch of modernity. Holding Tajikistan Fashion Week, I always welcome ethnicity, because you should never forget about your roots, but at the same time, you need to keep up with the times, create clothes with a modern message," Ibrahimov told Trend Life.

"The capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, is a developed, beautiful city, and such projects as the Azerbaijani Fashion Week make any country, any city more modern and attractive. The Azerbaijani Fashion Week grows, develops, and expands the geography of designers every year. There are many fashion designers interested in participating, which is very important for this kind of projects," he added.

Recall that the main theme of the 12th season of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week was the idea of ??friendship between peoples and the world.

The 12th season of the fashion show gathered talented designers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

The phrase "We are Together" has been chosen as the main motto of the 12th season of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week.

The fashionistas had a great chance to meet once again and, most importantly, to convey the ideas of friendship and peace through creativity.

The theme of friendship between peoples and respect for the national traditions of different countries was reflected in the colors of the main visual of this season. For the design of posters, invitations, and gifts, artists and graphic designers used all the colors of the flags of the participating countries.

