Baku to host Golden Kids Awards 2022

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Nizami Cinema Center will host an award ceremony for the winners of the Golden Kids Awards 2022 on June 7, Azernews reports.

Golden Kids Awards 2022 has been held in the country since 2018 to mark the International Day of Children.

The project is headed by the pianist and composer, the head of the AKIB Department of Culture and Arts, Ulviyya Babirli.

The 4th Golden Kids Awards is dedicated to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the project is to discover young talents and develop their potential.

The 5-16 years old contestants will be awarded special prizes in various nominations of vocal, folk, pop, classical, instrumental, visual, dance, theatrical, and cinematic arts.

The best contestants were determined based on the results of the past year for active and successful activities.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.