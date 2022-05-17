Museum Night once again back in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani National Art Museum is pleased to announce a large-scale multimedia project organized by the Culture Ministry within the International Museum Day celebrated annually by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Azernews reports.

The International Day of Museums 2022 edition, which is intended to realize the potential of museums for positive changes in its communities, is held in three main directions as sustainable development, innovations in the sphere of digitization and availability, and the formation of society through educational projects.

Being strategic partners of the United Nations in the realization of aims in the sphere of sustainable development, the museums contribute to the achievement of a wide range of purposes, such as the development of a social economy and the dissemination of scientific information about ecological problems.

After a two-year break amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional international action Museum Night comes back and will be held in the new reality of digital technologies formats.

On Museum Night, Farhad Farzaliyev, Gunel Ravilova, Lyudmila Kristeseva, and other artists and authors will present multimedia installations, digital presentations, and artworks on sustainability and gender issues.

The Baku Chamber Orchestra will perform an open-air concert under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Baku residents and guests of the city will enjoy a special musical program where the music and the magical world of the People’s Artist Sattar Bahlulzadeh are reflected through a total installation.

The capabilities of the latest modern technologies take the standard audience beyond the usual framework, showing a different level of perception of museum exhibits.

The National Art Museum, being the leading museum in the republic, invites visitors on a journey through new forms of innovative conceptions into the world of rich museum collection and exhibition projects on various topics and from different periods of the museum's history.

The main project partner is the embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, which presents the multimedia project of Azerbaijani-Swedish art dialogue under the curatorship of Konul Rafiyeva.

The events of the multimedia action Night of Museums-2022 will be covered on the digital platform of the Culture Ministry.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.