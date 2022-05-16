Azerbaijan presents Karabakh horse to Queen Elizabeth II as gift from President Ilham Aliyev

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Queen Elizabeth II has received a delegation led by President of Azerbaijani Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev at Windsor Palace.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was presented with a gift from President Ilham Aliyev - a Karabakh horse Glory, Azernews reported.

The horse presented to the Queen was brought to Windsor Castle and handed over to the new owner with a certificate containing all the information.

The statues of the Karabakh horse breed Alkhan and Dilbaz horse breed Qalxan, created by the Azerbaijani sculptor Faig Hajiyev, were presented to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty Elizabeth II thanked him for the gift and for traditional participation in the Windsor Royal Horse Show.

Notably, among the special gifts presented to Her Majesty Elizabeth II in 1956, was the Karabakh horse Zaman. The gift was presented by Nikita Khrushchev but this horse was not shown at the Windsor Castle.

Azerbaijan has successfully performed at Windsor Royal Horse Show, traditionally organized in honor of members of the royal family in the UK.

Azerbaijan is taking part in the Windsor Royal Horse Show since 2012. This year, the country was represented at the equestrian show by a cavalry detachment and a dance ensemble of the State Border Service, which stunned the audience with their performances.

At the Royal Windsor Horse Show, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the throne, Azerbaijan prepared a colorful show "Land of Fire" organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The exciting show featured traditional music and dances. Riders brilliantly demonstrated their horse-riding skills to the sounds of national music. The spectators enjoyed the state flags of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom fluttering in the hands of the riders.

The show program was prepared by the Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov and featured the equestrian performance on Karabakh horses accompanied by the Sarhadchi Dance Ensemble led by Honored Artist, choreographer Farid Ibrahimov.



