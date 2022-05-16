Europe's cultural heritage highlighted in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

After a long hiatus, the EuroVillage 2022 festival has come back to Baku.

The EuroVillage gives the public a great opportunity to learn more about the European Union and its long-term partnership with Azerbaijan.

The EuroVillage 2022, with its theme of the "European Union in Baku", promotes peace and cooperation, and was organized by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan in cooperation with embassies of the EU Member States in Baku and with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reported, citing the Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan.

The EuroVillage 2022 was held at the Seaside National Park, where EU member states demonstrated their rich culture and traditions.

Officials of the state and ambassadors of the EU countries in Azerbaijan participated in the opening ceremony.

Speaking about the event, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko noted that EuroVillage is a window on Europe, a chance to see, learn and enjoy the rich culture and diversity which makes up the European Union.

"We are delighted to share this celebration with our Azerbaijani friends and inform them about the strong partnership that the EU and Azerbaijan build together," he added.

The opening ceremony of the EuroVillage 2022 was also attended by Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev, who recalled that due to the pandemic, this annual event has not been held in Baku for several years.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has always been a home for various cultures, and EuroVillage 2022 brought Azerbaijani culture and the culture of the EU countries closer together.

"We strive to show the whole world the richness of Azerbaijani culture and history. And multicultural values ??play an important role in this process. Therefore, we support this project and are ready to implement other similar cultural projects in cooperation with the European Union. The EU is an important partner for Azerbaijan, both in economic and in the cultural sphere," Elnur Aliyev said.

"In this sense, EuroVillage has a special symbolic meaning. The EU is an important partner of Azerbaijan not only economically, but also culturally. Azerbaijan is open to new cultural values," he added.

During the event, visitors were offered the chance to learn more about the EU by visiting the stands of EU Member States and the EU supported projects throughout Azerbaijan in the fields of education, regional development, health, etc.

The variety of exciting activities included European Music and Painting Classes with Fidan Hajiyeva's vocal school, face-art and mini train rides, children's book corner and fairytale characters, chess contests with Mammadyarov Chess School, mini football with Neftchi Football Club Captain Emin Mahmudov and his team, in cooperation with the Azerbaijani Football Federation Association (AFFA), different quizzes with the Young European Ambassadors (YEA) and much more.

The marvelous concert featured performances by famous singers Dilara Kazimova, Ulviya Rahimova, Yelena Naumova as well as DJ Ruslan and DJ Azad.