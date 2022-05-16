Baku to Miss & Mister Azerbaijan beauty contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Youth Center will host the final of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2022 beauty contest on May 15.

The national beauty contest Miss & Mister Azerbaijan has been held annually since 1996.

Speaking about the contest, the founder of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan modeling school and its choreographer Ayla Mais stressed its importance and relevance as a social project.

Among the main goals of the project, she noted the formation of a positive image among the youth, the development of a humanistic worldview and aesthetic taste, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

An entertainment program will be presented during the evening. Entrance to the event is free.

Address: st. Mukhtar Fatalieva, 40/89, Baku Youth Center.

For more information, please contact : +994 55 897 71 83.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.