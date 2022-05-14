Baku to host Int'l Piano Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The first International Piano Festival will be held in Baku on May 20-27.

World-famous pianists from Azerbaijan and other countries will take part in the festival. Every day of the week music lovers can choose from concerts of various genres from classical to jazz.

The festival is organized with the support of the Culture Ministry. The founder and director of the festival is the Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli.

French pianist Remi Geniet will perform on the festival's first day. The concert will take place at the State Philharmonic Hall on May 20.

Remi Geniet is fast establishing himself as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. In 2015, he became a prize-winner of the Young Concert Artists in New York.

In 2020, the young pianist was awarded a career grant by the prestigious New York Salon de Virtuosi.

He is the second prize winner at the 2013 Queen Elisabeth International Piano Competition and the youngest prize-winner of the Bonn International Beethoven Competition.

The piano virtuoso will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Yalchin Adigozalov.

The concert will feature Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E major, Op. 73, also known as the Emperor Concerto.

Tickets can be purchased on the website Iticket.az

