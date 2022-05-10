Jam session gathers renown jazzmen

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Fiesta jam session has been held within the Baku International Jazz Day.

Famous bandleaders performed at the jazz evening including People's Artists Jamil Amirov and Salman Gambarov, and Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov.

They shared the same stage with talented musicians and vocalists such as Vagif Aliyev, Ruslan Huseynov, Elvin Bashirov, Narmin Mammadli, Gasan Bilalov, and Ulviya Ragimova-Jones, Elbay Mammadzade, Seymur Aliyev, Firudin Hamidov, Jamal Bayramli, and others. The evening was hosted by TV and radio presenter, Honored Cultural Worker Rahib Azeri.

The concert organizers also congratulated famous composer and jazzman Jamil Amirov and jazz connoisseur Rahib Azeri on their anniversaries.

Speaking at the event, the musicologist and jazz researcher Turan Mammadaliyeva said that representatives of AzeriJazz, head of the Coffee & Jazz restaurant Fagan Aliyev, family members of the outstanding jazzman, People's Artist Rafig Babayev including his daughters Fariza Babayeva and Gulara Aliyeva as well as Rafig Babayev's grandson Mikail Huseynov actively supported the initiative to hold the Baku International Jazz Day.

The concert was followed by jazz improvisations, ethno-jazz music and works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

As part of the Baku International Jazz Day, jazz concerts were held by the Culture Ministry in the International Mugham Center, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater from April 29 to May 4.

