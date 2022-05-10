World-famous musicians to perform at Khari Bulbul Festival in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha to host to the 5th Khari Bulbul International Music Festival on May 12-14.

The large-scale festival will bring together Azerbaijani and international musicians from ten countries.

The cultural event gets its name from Khari Bulbul flower which grows only in Shusha.

This flower has a unique appearance which makes it look like a nightingale or bulbul in Azerbaijani.

The word "Khari" stands for "thorny". Two petals of the flower resemble wings, while another one looks like a bird's head. Many legends, poems, and songs are associated with this beautiful flower.

The festival, first held in 1989, was resumed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation after Azerbaijan`s victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The cultural event used to be held in Shusha annually before the city was occupied by the Armenian forces in 1992.

The music festival was resumed after Shusha's liberation on November 8, 2020.

In 2021, Khari Bulbul Music Festival featured classical music concerts in the midst of breathtaking nature.

The audience also enjoyed the traditional music of different peoples living in Azerbaijan.

People's Artists Rauf Abdullayev, Yalchin Adigozalov, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, and the Uzeyir Hajibayli Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra conducted by Murtuza Bulbul, the Azerbaijani State Choir Capella under the artistic direction of People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova. Also featured in the concert were works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Alakbar Taghiyev, Muslim Magomayev, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, Vasif Adigozalov and many others thrilled the audience with stunning performances.

People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Azarin, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Alixan Samadov, Farhad Badalbayli, Mansum Ibrahimov, Murad Adigozalzada, Natig Shirinov, Polad Bulbuloglu, Samir Jafarov, Teyyub Aslanov, Yusif Eyvazov, Honored Artists Fargana Gasimova, Miralam Miralamov, Sahib Pashazada, Shahriyar Imanov, Shirzad Fataliyev also left no one indifferent.