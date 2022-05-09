Shusha culinary festival shows important concept of modernity for sake of peace - Taylor Widrig

By Trend

The first International Culinary Festival in Shusha showed an important concept of modernity in the name of peace and cooperation, well-known international culinary expert, Canadian gastro expert Taylor Widrig told Trend while visiting Shusha as part of the festival.

"The wonderful atmosphere of the festival, surrounded by wonderful nature and mountains, happy and good-natured faces, culinary professionals from many countries, gave the event a special significance. All peoples and nations were united here, national cuisines and traditions of various countries were promoted, which indicates the level of multiculturalism international festival," Widrig said.

The First Shusha International Culinary Festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency. The festival was being held on May 5-8 with the participation of expert cooks from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, and other countries.

Various economic regions of Azerbaijan were presented at the festival.