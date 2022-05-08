Latvian artist shows her art works in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of works by Latvian artist has opened in the city of Shusha.

Karabakh horse inspired Dace Strausa to create a series of paintings dedicated to this incredible horse breed.

Dace Strausa lived in Baku for two years. Shortly after her arrival, thanks to her genuine interest and deep love for horses, she established contacts with many horse owners, paying special attention to the Karabakh horses.

The artist left Azerbaijan several years ago and now lives in Finland. However, the theme of Karabakh horses still inspires her to create new masterpieces.

Latvian Minister for Defence and Deputy Prime Minister Artis Pabriks took part in the opening ceremony of the exposition.

He emphasized that horses are a symbol of friendship, freedom and wisdom. He also called the exposition "Karabakh horses" a landmark exhibition, testifying to the establishment of peace.

In his speech, the Latvian Minister also noted the large-scale restoration work being carried out in Shusha.

The head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov congratulated the Latvian artist on the opening of the exposition.

"Karabakh horses are one of the national symbols of Azerbaijan. I consider it symbolic that the exhibition of paintings dedicated to Karabakh horses is being held in the city of Shusha, the heart of Karabakh. Karabakh horses have won the heart of the artist forever. I am sure that in the future we will be able to enjoy new paintings by Dace Straussa through which she praises the beauty and grace of these animals," Mammadov said.

Speaking about the exposition, Dace Strausa said she was glad to have the opportunity to visit Shusha, one of the most picturesque corners of Azerbaijan.

"I will continue to paint beautiful Karabakh horses in the future to show their greatness and beauty," the artist added.

Recall that the exhibition "Karabakh horses" was held at the Art Tower Gallery in Baku last year.

Many public and cultural figures, diplomatic missions attended the event co-organized by the Latvian embassy and the Arts Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The exhibition was followed by a concert with the participation of talented musicians, laureates of international competitions.