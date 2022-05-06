Best moments from grandiose first international food festival in Shusha

By Trend

The first international food festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency is being held in the country’s cultural capital - Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

The event has been attended by Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijani President's assistant Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloghlu, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, prominent public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intelligentsia and youth, as well as foreign guests.

The amazing holiday has become a truly vivid reflection of the ancient traditions and customs of the hospitable Azerbaijani people, an extravaganza for gourmets, and a symbol of peace and friendship among the people of the world.

This is due to the fact that chefs, international experts, representatives of the food industry, and food bloggers from Turkey, Russia, Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries are also taking part in the festival being held from May 5 through May 8.

Numerous guests of the festival can be familiarized with the dishes of the national cuisine of various countries, participate in masterclasses by professional chefs and learn the specific features of cooking, and visit areas for tasting wines, cheeses and other products.

The guests can also enjoy various performances, concerts and expositions presented in recreation and entertainment areas, and see examples of folk crafts of Azerbaijan. A continuous artistic program with the participation of more than 100 masters of art gives a special energy to the festival.

Pavilions representing various economic regions of Azerbaijan, including Absheron-Khizi, Baku, Mountain Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Lankaran-Astara, Central Aran, Nakhchivan, Karabakh, Guba-Khachmaz and Shaki-Zagatala, are of special interest.

The taste and variety of regional cuisines of the country give the festival, particularly bright colors.

Along with the dishes of the peoples of the world, the material and spiritual values ??of different countries are also presented during the festival. According to this concept, the pavilions set within the festival have been created taking into account the architectural features characteristic of the countries represented by them.

In each pavilion, the guests are welcomed with national music, and fragments of famous works are demonstrated to them.

Besides, during the festival, the creative team of Azerkhalcha OJSC is holding various interactive presentations on the traditions of carpet weaving.

Culinary publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are also presented at the festival.

"Shusha. Spring Legend" plenary will be also held in the city with the participation of Azerbaijani artists and sculptors within the festival. Works created in the bosom of nature will reflect the current situation and the wonderful nature of the liberated city.