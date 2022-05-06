Baku to host Republican Kids Art Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center is pleased to announce the 5th Republican Kids Art Festival "My Azerbaijan".

Over 1,500 young artists submitted more than 2,000 art works to the art contest. The finalists of the competition will be determined after May 10.

Kids Art Festival is co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Culture and Education Ministries, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, Khatai Executive Power, the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the Union of Artists of Nakhchivan.

The main purpose of the art project held within the framework of the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan is to develop the abilities of young talents as well as to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

For more information, please visit Khatai Arts Center's Facebook page.

Notably, the 4th Republican Kids Art Festival "My Azerbaijan" was held last May. The art festival featured plein air for 16-21 years old artists.

The winners of the plein air Eshgin Guliyev, Ayten Mammadova and Nazrin Ibrahimzadeh were awarded with diplomas.